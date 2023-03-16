comscore Snapchat's brings new 'Content Controls' in Family Center
News

Snapchat introduces 'Content Controls' on Family Center, helps parents limit content for kids

Apps

With the new content controls, parents can restrict sensitive content on the platform for their kids.

Highlights

  • Snapchat announces content controls on Family Center.
  • The feature lets parents limit content for their children.
  • Snapchat recently launched My AI chatbot for Snapchat+ subscribers.
Snapchat

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has rolled out a new feature for Family Center, called “Content Controls”, which will allow parents to limit the type of content their teens watch on the application. Also Read - No pressure! Snapchat+ users can freeze their Streaks soon

Last year, the company introduced “Family Center” on Snapchat to offer parents a way to gain insight into who their teens are communicating with on the app, and now it has added a new Content Controls feature to help parents customise their teens’ individual experiences and needs. Also Read - OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

“Our new Content Controls in Family Center will allow parents to filter out Stories from publishers or creators that may have been identified as sensitive or suggestive. To enable Content Controls, parents will need to have an existing Family Center set up with their teen,” Snapchat said in a blogpost. Also Read - Snap announces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT technology

Parents can enable the feature by turning on the “Restrict Sensitive Content” filter in Snapchat’s Family Center.

Teens will no longer be able to see the blocked content on Stories and Spotlight, the platform’s short video section, once enabled.

Meanwhile, Snap has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat, powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology.

The “My AI” chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost.

— IANS

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 7:52 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Snapchat debuts Content Controls for parents to restrict sensitive content for kids

Mozilla Firefox's anti-tracking protection feature for Android users

Want to buy an iPhone? Apple has a special shopping feature for you

Google axes another product: Check details inside

Now you can update your Aadhaar documents for free: How to use it

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features