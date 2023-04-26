Safe dating: Tinder will now ask you to verify yourself through video

In a move to strengthen the Photo Verification process, dating app Tinder on Wednesday said it will now ask members to take a selfie video to confirm that the person in the photo is really them. In addition, the company said that photo-verified members can also ask their matches to do so before chatting. Photo Verified members can also choose to only receive messages from Photo Verified members by going into their Message Settings.

Starting today, video selfie in Photo Verification is available globally, and the ability to select ‘Photo Verified Members’ only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months, the company said.

“Tinder daters consistently tell us that photo verification is one of their most valued safety features. The tool provides one more way to help members better assess the authenticity of their match. For our 18-25-year-old members, being Photo Verified gives them a 10 percent higher chance to match,” Rory Kozoll, SVP of Product Integrity at Tinder, said in a statement.

Moreover, the dating app said that nearly 40 percent of all members have received their Photo Verified blue checkmark. After conducting early tests, it was found that more men were likely to complete the Photo Verification process when a video selfie was introduced. In response, Tinder has decided to prompt all new members to complete Photo Verification when creating a profile.

In order to get a checkmark, a Tinder user must complete verification through video prompts. This is different from the erstwhile photo verification process, using which members would take still photos while holding a series of static poses. These photos were compared with those belonging to other members for verification.

Tinder would also give you the option to select people with a photo-verified profile. Members who choose “Photo Verified Chat” in Message Settings will receive messages only from Photo Verified members. In case your match does not have a Photo Verified profile, members can ask them to verify their photos. If you have Tinder Gold, members can filter their ‘Likes’ for Photo Verified profiles.

— Written with inputs from IANS