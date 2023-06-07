After Google, 1Password has also announced passkey support. Users can now use the public beta version of 1Password in the browser to save and sign in into online accounts with passkey. Also Read - Google rolls out passkeys for Workspace customers: Here's how to allow users to skip password

1Password beta extension is now available on Chrome, Firebox, Edge, Brave and Safari across macOS, Windows and Linux. Users can view, edit, move, share, and delete any passkey they have created using 1Password.

"Today, we're taking a major step forward and announcing that passkey support has started to arrive in 1Password. Using the public beta versions of 1Password in the browser, you can now save and sign in to online accounts with passkeys," 1Password said.

For unversed, passkeys are a new kind of login credential that replaces passwords. Passkeys don’t need to be memorised and users can use fingerprint or face recognition to sign in into their account. They are safe from theft and phishing attacks.

Passkeys also speed up the signing in process and research by Google shows passkeys are two times faster than the password.

How to start using the passkey in 1Password

Users can use Watchtower in the latest 1Password beta to know when one of their existing accounts can be secured with a passkey.

If users are creating a new account, they can choose the option to create an account with a passkey rather than a password and if they are updating an existing account, they can sign in as usual and look for the passkey login option in the account settings.

If users have an account with a website that supports passkey, they will see an option to update their credentials with a new passkey or save it as a new one. Next time users want to sign in to the account, the beta version of 1Password in the browser will offer them to use the newly created passkey.

An on-screen prompt will explain to users where their new passkey will be stored.

Once Android 14 is available, users will be able to save and sign in with passkeys on an Android device. This feature will be available on Chrome for Android as well as other native Android apps that support passkeys. In addition to this, later this summer, users will also be able to unlock their 1Password accounts with a passkey.

“Earlier this year, we said ‘goodbye, passwords’ and announced you’ll also be able to unlock your 1Password account with a passkey, rather than a password,” 1PAssword said in a blog post.