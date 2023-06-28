comscore
News

Oracle is bringing generative AI to its own office: Here's what's happening

Apps

Oracle today introduced generative AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to help boost HR productivity.

Highlights

  • Oracle is using generative AI to boost HR productivity.
  • The new capabilities are embedded in existing HR processes.
  • The feature is a part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management solution.
Oracle

Oracle on Wednesday introduced generative AI-powered capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) solution to help boost HR productivity for enterprises. Also Read - Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella shares a glimpse of what future with generative AI would look like

Supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) generative AI service, the new capabilities are embedded in existing HR processes to drive faster business value, improve productivity, enhance the candidate and employee experience, and streamline HR processes. Also Read - Meta starts testing generative AI-based model with employees: Here’s what the chatbot does

The move will help enterprises streamline HR processes for candidates, employees, managers, and recruiters. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg plans to put AI features into Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

“With the new embedded generative AI capabilities in Oracle Cloud HCM, our customers will be able to take advantage of large language models to drastically reduce the time required to complete tasks, improve the employee experience, enhance the accuracy of workforce insights, and ultimately increase business value,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle Cloud HCM.

With Oracle Cloud HCM, customers use their own data to refine models for their specific business needs – each customer’s dedicated generative AI models are only tuned on the customer’s own proprietary data.

By giving customers control of the data used by generative AI, Oracle is helping keep sensitive and proprietary information safe.

According to Deepa Param Singhal, vice president applications, Oracle India, despite significant strides in the business landscape, several HR challenges persist in enterprises, hindering their ability to create an efficient work environment for their employees.

“As we move forward into an increasingly digital era, our generative AI embedded Oracle Cloud HCM will emerge as an intelligent tool that is set to elevate employee experience by equipping employees with in-built modern, intelligent tools and features that will automate mundane daily tasks,” said Singhal.

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Cloud HCM is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire.

— IANS

  • Published Date: June 28, 2023 8:30 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Meta announces Mixed Reality fund of $250K

Nothing has some news to share ahead of Nothing Phone 2 launch

Motorola Razr 40 India prices leaked on Amazon: Check details

iQOO Neo 7 Pro India price revealed before launch

ChatGPT app on iOS now allows users to access information from the web: Here's how to use it

Interview with Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India - Video

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever

Tech Updates/Launch

Meta's Latest AI Tool, Meta Voicebox Can Change Audio Editing Forever
Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India

TECH Talks

Interview with Ganesh T., Consumer Category Head, HP India
Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them

Tech Updates/Launch

Latest Google Feature Lets You Try Clothes Online Before You Buy Them
2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP

Tech Updates/ launch

2023 HP Omen And Victus Lineup First Look | The Latest Gaming Laptops From HP