Netflix has rolled out new features to its iOS and Android app on Monday. The new feature refines the user experience of the "My List" feature on the Netflix app. My List let users save movies and show to watch later.

In addition to this, My List has also got new filter options, which will make it easier for users to search for the content that they want. For instance, users can sort content by release date, alphabetical order and date on which the content was added to the list.

The list has got new filters such as "Haven't Started" and "Started" to help users organise titles based on what they have and haven't started watching.

Earlier, the list did not have such filter options and it was difficult for a user to find specific titles. Users had to keep on scrolling till they find the desired content.

In addition to filters, My List has also got a new swipe feature to delete content from the list. Through this feature, users can easily remove content from their list just by swiping on the title that a user wants to remove.

This new update has been rolled out exclusively to smartphones only and new features are currently not available on the web and Smart TVs. The company has stated that it has no plans as of now to add the filter options to any other platform. However, Netflix users on TV will soon get a new “Coming Soon” section on the home screen.

Further, the My List new features are currently being rolled out to Android users and iPhone users will get the new updates to My List in the next few weeks.

Indian government to tax Netflix’s income

Meanwhile, India is planning to tax Netflix’s income earned from streaming services in the country, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In a draft order, the tax authorities attributed an income of about Rs 550 million (USD 6.73 million) to Netflix’s Indian permanent establishment (PE) in the assessment year 2021-22, the report added.

Tax officials reasoned that the U.S. firm had some employees and infrastructure from the parent entity on secondment in India to support its streaming services, leading to a PE and tax liability, the publication reported.

The move is the first time India will tax overseas digital companies providing electronic commerce services to consumers, the people told to ET.