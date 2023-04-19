comscore
News

Netflix expands password-sharing curbs as it upgrades ad-supported plan

Apps

The Netflix ad-supported plan is not available in India, maybe because the cost of Netflix subscription plans is already among the lowest in the world.

netflix

Streaming giant Netflix is finally set to crack down on password sharing in the US this summer. Netflix originally planned to roll out “paid sharing” in the US during the first quarter of this year. The company will now introduce the feature on or before June 30. The company is also upgrading its ad tier to enable HD streaming without additional cost. Also Read - Netflix subscription plan with ads is now available for Apple TV users

“We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2,” the streaming company said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings. “Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business,” the company added. Also Read - How to change your Netflix subscription plan

Netflix first launched paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal.

The company said it is also upgrading its ad-supported plan in terms of streaming quality and concurrent streams. Netflix users subscribed to this plan will be able to see content in 1080p resolution (up from 720p) with support for two concurrent streams. The feature is being rolled out to users in Canada and Spain now and people using the ad-supported plans in the other 10 markets will receive these features later this month.

“We believe these enhancements will make our offering even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and further strengthen engagement for existing and new subscribers to the ads plan,” Netflix said. Netflix says it will allow up to two extra members per account, and its fee per extra user varies by country. The sharing plans are available to members using Standard ($15.49 a month) and Premium ($19.99 a month) subscriptions.

Netflix’s ad-supported plan is not available in India. That is maybe because the cost of Netflix subscription plans is already among the lowest in the world, even lower than what the ad tier costs in the US.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: April 19, 2023 9:59 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Netflix expands password-sharing curbs as it upgrades ad-supported plan

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, discusses local manufacturing, investment in India

Gigabyte launches nine new laptops in India: Check details

How to turn of off individual video feed on Google Meet

Microsoft could soon launch its own AI chips

Dell to launch G15, G16 laptops in India soon: Dell Executive

Apple BKC marks the beginning of new era for Apple in India

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform

Tech Updates/ launch

Elon Musk To Launch TruthGPT , the maximum truth seeking AI platform
Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search

Tech Updates/ launch

Google introduces Project Magi to bring AI tools to search
Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple BKC: What’s in store for customers at India’s first Apple store? - Watch Video
Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video