Microsoft Paint update: We all have used Microsoft Paint while growing up, trying to bring the inner artist on screen by using various shapes, colours and brushes available on the software. However, MS Paint lost its charm as various picture editing software with much more advanced features came over time. Now, Microsoft is all set to revamp its MS Paint app with advanced image editing features to bring it on par with other photo editing software. In a blog post, Microsoft Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager for Windows Inbox Apps, wrote that Microsoft is introducing support for layers and transparency. The new tools will allow users to add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas and to open and save transparent PNGs.

“When you combine layers, transparency, and other tools in Paint, you can create exciting new images and artwork! For example, when combined with the new background removal feature, you can quickly create interesting layered compositions,” Grochocki wrote in the blog post.

Microsoft Paint layer feature

The new layer feature in Microsoft Paint will now allow users to add, remove and manage layers on the canvas. Users can now stack shapes, text, and other image elements on top of each other to create richer and more complex digital art.

To use this feature, users can click on the new Layers button in the toolbar, which will open a panel on the side of the canvas. Users can add new layers and change the order of stacked image elements from this side panel. It will also allow users to show or hide and duplicate individual layers or merge layers together.

Microsoft Paint transparency feature

With this feature, Microsoft has added support for transparency, which includes the ability to open and save transparent PNGs. Now, while working on a single layer, users will notice a checkerboard pattern on the canvas and deleting any content from the canvas will erase content on one layer and will reveal the content in layers underneath.

Microsoft is currently rolling out these updates for the Microsoft Paints app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2308.18.0 or higher) and these features may not be available to all Insiders in these channels just yet as Microsoft plans to monitor feedback before rolling it out to everyone.