Microsoft has announced a new default font for Microsoft 365. Aptos will replace Calibri, which was Microsoft’s default font for the last 15 years.

The need for the new font arose due to changes in technology as high-resolution displays need sharp and uniform fonts.

Mircosoft rolled out five new fonts- Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite in 2021. Based on users’ feedback, Microsoft picked Bierstadt as the default font for Microsoft 365. Bierstadt is now known as Aptos.

Aptos will now appear as the new default font across Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel for millions of users. The rollout has started and will be completed in the next few months.

The new default font has been created by Steve Matteson who renamed it from Bierstadt to Aptos “after the unincorporated town Santa Cruz, California, whose widely ranging landscape and climate epitomizes the font’s versatility”.

Aptos is a sans serif, which is, inspired by the mid-20th-century Swiss typography. Sans serif fonts, also known as Grotesque or Gothic, are characterized by simple letterforms, even strokes, and high readability.

“Aptos, made of varying geometric shapes, is bold, well-defined, directive, and constrained. It articulates many different languages and tones. Stem ends are clean cut. Subtle circular squares within the letters’ contours allow higher legibility, especially at small sizes,” as per Si Daniels of Microsoft.

Moreover, it has some subtle changes, such as a distinctive tail for the lowercase l, circular dots for the heads of i’s and j’s, a single-stroked 6, and two piled ellipticals for 8.

Other four default font contenders- Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite are also available and along with it, Aptos is also available under the Bierstadt name in the drop-down picker.

In addition to this, Calibri along with Times New Roman and Arial “is pre-pinned at the top of the new font menu (web only for now)”. Users will still get the option to choose their default font from settings.

Moreover, Microsoft is also rolling out a newly designed font picker experience, along with new themes, colours, and backgrounds.

