Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has moved on from the company to pursue a new path. Here's what he plans to do next.

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari resigned from his position in the company to pursue a new path. The company has confirmed that Maheshwari has decided to step down from his position to pursue roles outside the company.

“We can confirm that Anant has decided to leave Microsoft to pursue a role outside the company,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to IANS.

READ MORE Meta will soon let you delete your Threads profile without nuking your Instagram account

“We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” the spokesperson added.

Maheshwari joined Microsoft in 2016 after working in various capacities at Honeywell. Before joining Microsoft India as its President, he was working as the President of Honeywell. Apart from Microsoft and Honeywell, Maheshwari has also worked at McKinsey and Company as its Engagement Manager and served as the independent board member and director at the Aditya Birla Group.

At Microsoft, Maheshwari was responsible for all of the company’s product, service, and support offerings across India and continuing the company’s transformation into a leading productivity and platform company for the mobile-first, cloud-first era. He was also a key figure in the company’s renewed push for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge use cases in the country amid the tectonic shift in AI.

In his nearly seven-years stint as the Microsoft India President, Maheshwari was instrumental in the growth of the company across the spectrum, which includes skilling and innovation at scale, and digitisation of organisation of various sizes among other things.

Maheshwari was appointed as the NASSCOM Chairperson for 2023-24. “Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation,” Maheshwari had said on the occasion.

“I look forward to working with all its stakeholders to continue to establish India as the trusted tech partner for the world,” he had added.

What is Microsoft India saying?

Microsoft India has reacted to the matter by thanking Maheshwari for his contributions. “We would like to thank Anant for his many contributions to our business and culture in India and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” a Microsoft spokesperson told the news agency.

Furthermore, the company has promoted Microsoft Chief Operating Officer Irina Ghose as the company’s Managing Director in India.

— With IANS inputs