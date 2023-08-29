Microsoft Edge's next update will remove these five features: Check list

Microsoft Edge is shredding some of its features as Microsoft prepares to turn Chromium-based Edge version 117 stable on September 14. Microsoft announced the removal of some of the features of Edge version 117 in its last beta channel release notes on August 25. The tech giant will remove five features with the launch of Edge version 117 (v117), which includes Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode. Microsoft explained that the features would be removed in order to “improve end-user experience” and “simplify” the overflow menus. The deprecation of a feature means that Microsoft will no longer develop it, so users should not expect any upgrades.

“To improve end-user experience and simplify the More tools menu, the following features are being deprecated: Math Solver, Picture Dictionary, Citations, Grammar Tools, and Kids Mode,” Microsoft said in a beta channel release note.

However, a deprecated feature may still be available before Microsoft permanently removes it. According to Neowin, the tech giant’s Edge 117 in the Stable channel will be available on Windows 10, 11, macOS, and Linux.

Microsoft first released its Chromium-based Edge in early 2020. It was planned as a browser that gives flexibility with improved compatibility. However, since then, it has grown from a no-frills Google Chrome alternative to an oversized web browser with many features that have little or no use.

In addition to this, Microsoft has also rolled out a Microsoft Edge for Business, which is a dedicated Microsoft Edge experience built for enterprises. It enables admins in organizations to give their users a productive and secure work browser. It has an automatic switching mechanism, which keeps work and personal browsing separate for the end users.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced that it is rolling out ‘Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22631.2262’ to the Beta Channel, which includes a new Settings homepage, backup and restore improvements, and more.

“We’re introducing a new homepage in Settings that offers you a dynamic and personalised experience,” the tech giant said in a Windows Insider blog post.

This homepage will provide an overview of the user’s device, quick access to key settings, and will help manage the Microsoft account.

-Written with inputs from IANS