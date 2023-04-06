Microsoft Edge testing Workspaces that lets you share browser tabs

Microsoft has launched a public preview of a new feature called Workspaces that lets users share one or more tabs in Edge browser with others using just one link. The new Microsoft Edge feature was mentioned last year, but this is the first time the company is showing how the new would work. Much like how you share multiple files from OneDrive, Workspaces would let you share and even save sets of tabs using a single link. Also Read - Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Using Workspaces, you can group as many tabs as you want on a particular topic, for example, and save them using a label. So people who research a lot or are making a project on a certain issue can organise tabs related to the topic into a single label. This is very similar to Edge's Collections feature but it brings the share option to the table. Once saved, these browser tabs can be shared with another Edge user. It is mandatory to use the Edge browser to access this feature.

People who you have shared these browser tabs with can add or edit the tabs in real time. They can rename the label and change the code colour. In a screenshot, Microsoft showed that the labelled tabs sit on the top-left corner of the browser (when horizontal tabs are on). Clicking on the label will let you add or remove tabs. To share the tabs, you need to click the Invite button available on the right end of the address bar, followed by a click on Copy Link.

For those concerned about the privacy of browser information and credentials, Microsoft has assured that it will not share private information when you use Workspaces. That means none of your passwords, browser history, download history, collections, browser extensions, and cookies will be shared alongside. It will also hide the "website content which only you have access to" from people you have shared the Workspaces link with.

Workspaces is currently available to limited users under the preview programme, and Microsoft has not said when or if it is planning to expand it to stable users.