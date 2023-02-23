Microsoft brings AI-powered Bing to mobile, Skype: Here s what s new

Microsoft, earlier this month, introduced a new AI-powered Bing search engine on desktop. Now, almost two weeks later, the company has announced that it is bringing the same experience to its mobile apps. Microsoft has said that it is sharing the preview of the new AI-powered Bing to the Bing and Edge mobile apps. The company also announced that it is also bringing this experience to its video calling platform Skype. Also Read - AI-powered Bing, Edge, Skype apps now available on iOS, Android

AI-powered Bing arrives on Android and iOS

Microsoft today said that it is bringing the new AI-powered Bing search engine to the iOS and Android app of its Bing search engine. In addition to bringing the new Bing experience to mobile apps, the company has also updated the overall design of Bing’s mobile apps. Tapping the Bing icon at the bottom of the Bing and Edge apps will invoke a chat session, which is quite similar to the desktop experience. In addition to this, users can also choose how they want their answers being displayed in the app. They can pick from bullet points, text or simplified responses. Furthermore, users can also explore the Bing chat experience to refine their query or compose an email, poem or list. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook spam filters break down, flood users' inbox with junk emails

Apart from a redesign, Microsoft is also bringing a new voice functionality to the new Bing mobile apps. Microsoft says that the new voice search feature will “provide more versatility in how you can deliver prompts and receive answers from Bing.” This experience is being rolled out on mobile and desktop. Also Read - Indian govt warns against fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services

Lastly, the company also said that those who have access to the preview will be able to use the new Bing experience from the homepage of the Microsoft Edge mobile app.

AI-powered Bing arrives on Skype

Microsoft also said that it is introducing the AI-powered Bing on Skype. “Simply add Bing to the group, as you would any Skype contact, and now you can ask Bing to answer questions and provide information for the entire group,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post. The AI-powered Bing in Skype is available worldwide in preview today.

Furthermore, the company said that in the first few days of testing these mobile experiences, users may occasionally find connectivity issues in low-bandwidth situations. “We’re aware of the issue and are working on a fix,” the company added.