Microsoft lets you gift Game Pass subscription to your friend

Microsoft has announced Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral program that will let Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers to gift a PC Game Pass trial subscription to their friends. Game Pass subscribers can gift the 14-day PC Game Pass trial subscription to up to five friends, who must be new to Microsoft's Game Pass service to be able to redeem the free trial.

Microsoft says that the free trial comes with all the benefits of PC Game Pass, which includes the new titles from Xbox Game Studios on day one, an EA Play membership, and PC and mobile games on PC from Riot Games. Users who have redeemed the 14-day PC Game Pass trial subscription will also be able to link their Riot Games account and Xbox profile to unlock a bunch of rewards such as more agents, champions, little legends, and XP boosts among others in games such as Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

"PC Game Pass lets you discover and play a curated library of hundreds of high-quality PC games from great developers around the world, including games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and more. With new games added all the time, there's always something new to play," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

“This also means that starting today, you can share PC Game Pass with more friends and jump right into Redfall on day one,” the company added.

Who is eligible to gift Xbox Game Pass Friend trial?

Microsoft, in a support page, explained that current Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member or PC Game Pass members can gift the trial subscription. However, members who are using a Game Pass trial and don’t have a paid membership, cannot send this offer to a friend.

Furthermore, the company says that eligible members have access to five accepted invitations per year. The referral limit will be reset January 1 of each year.

Who is eligible to get Xbox Game Pass Friend trial?

Microsoft says that current PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or Xbox Game Pass for console members are not eligible to get this offer. Also, previous Game Pass subscribers are not eligible to gift this offer.

The company also says that this trial offer is only valid for 30 days. Recipients must redeem the trial within the 30 days after their friend claims and then sends the offer.

“No, your gaming progress is tied to the cloud, which is tied to your Microsoft account. All progress is saved for the next time that you play,” the company wrote in a blog post.

How can you gift Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral program to a friend?

Microsoft says that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers will find Friend Referral invitations on the Game Pass Home screen in the Xbox App on Windows. Therein, they can click the “Give PC Game Pass” button to share or click here to invite their friends via Xbox.com.