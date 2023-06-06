comscore
Instagram's new change enlarges icons for Stories and it's kind of annoying

Meta-owned Instagram has not yet commented on the change to the icon size of Stories appearing for some users on both Android and iOS apps.

A number of Instagram users are reporting that the icon for their Stories feature has suddenly gotten much bigger. Several users have taken to social media to express their displeasure after the app’s story icon suddenly got bigger.

“Did instagram get an update why are the story icons HUGE,” a user tweeted. “Everytime instagram updates it becomes a progressively worse app because why are the story icons now MASSIVE,” another user wrote. One more user said, “Whoever made the instagram story icons bigger, make them smaller again please. Also Stream schedule going up later today!”.

Showing dissatisfaction with the new icon size update, a user on Twitter stated that “Is it just me or has the Instagram story icon suddenly blown up in size ? It’s looks so disgusting now. Why is Instagram making changes that we don’t need”.

Meta-owned Instagram has not yet commented on the change to the story icon size. It’s possible that the change is simply a glitch, or it’s possible that the company is testing out a new design. For what it is worth, the new icon size enlargement comes days after Instagram made an overhaul to certain navigation settings on its Android and iOS app. Consequently, it annoyed users who believed the “Add to Story” option had vanished, only to find that it had been relocated to the bottom of the share sheet.

Over the past few weeks, Instagram has made some important changes to its app. Already packing features copied from rival platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok, Instagram has made changes to harmonise the interface with other Meta apps. Some features are a part of the company’s efforts to integrate services of Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook with one another.

In May, Instagram came back to life after being down for over an hour as users witnessed errors saying the app couldn’t refresh, and the website went blank for some users.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: June 6, 2023 7:32 PM IST
