Meta-owned Instagram is going the AI way. It is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to write messages with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

Software developer and App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a screenshot that showcases the new feature.

As per the screenshot, Instagram will let users select the text that you type in DM and paraphrase it with the ‘Write with AI’ option.

“Instagram is working on the ability to write a message with AI,” noted Paluzzi.

“It will probably paraphrase your message in different styles, similar to how Google’s Magic Compose works,” he added.

Meta is updating the user experience by adding new AI features to the social media app. Its Meta AI is an assistant you can chat with 1-on-1 or message in group chats.

“We are rolling out AIs in the US only for now. To interact with Meta AI, start a new message and select ‘Create an AI chat’ on our messaging platforms, or type ‘@MetaAI’ in a group chat,” according to the company.

The Meta AI assistant will be arriving on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. It has also introduced dozens of AI characters based on celebrities like Spoop Dog, MrBeast, Kendall Jenner, Charli D’Amelio and others.

“Reels in Meta AI can help you decide on places to visit based on video reviews, learn a new dance with tutorial videos or give you some inspiration for that project you’re working on,” noted the company.

Recently, Meta announced that it will start labelling images that are made by AI on Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. This will help users notice the difference between real images and the artificial ones.

This decision comes ahead of the US elections as policymakers plan to curb deep fakes and AI-made content. The content labelling with work for images, videos, and audio.

“We’ll require people to use this disclosure and label tool when they post organic content with a photorealistic video or realistic-sounding audio that was digitally created or altered, and we may apply penalties if they fail to do so,” Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs, said in a statement.

— Written with inputs from IANS