Instagram starts testing Notes prompts: What is it, how it works

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has announced a new feature that will soon be available in the photo and video sharing app. Mosseri via a post on his official channel announced that Instagram has started testing a feature dubbed as ‘Notes Prompts’. This new feature will enable friends and followers to a Note that users share with them.

For the unversed, Instagram first introduced Notes on its platform back in December 2022. The idea at the time was to give users a new way to share their thoughts with select friends and followers. At the time, the company had said that Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis. Now, the company has taken a step forward towards making Notes engaging.

“This week, we started testing Notes prompts, a new way for people to create a note that prompts others to respond,” Mosseri wrote in a post on his official Instagram channel.

“The idea is that by giving people more ways to participate, they might be more comfortable expressing themselves and then connect with friends in notes. If you see this feature, try starting a prompt and let us know what you think,” he added.

How to use Notes Prompts

The image of the new Notes Prompt feature shared by Mosseri in his post shows that Instagram will highlight the responses received on notes shared by other users. It will also display a ‘Current Mood?’ button on the same note in a bid to prompt users to share their response. Users can share their response simply by tapping the ‘Your Response’ button, typing in their response and pressing the ‘Share’ button.

Notes prompts availability in Instagram

As far as availability is concerned, the Instagram chief hasn’t mentioned a date or the countries wherein it has started testing the new feature. That said, it is safe to say that the feature will be available to all Instagram users soon after the company is done ironing out all the bugs and issues.

How to share a Note on Instagram

To leave a note, go to the top of your inbox, select the followers you follow back or people on your Close Friends list, and your note will appear at the top of their inbox for 24 hours.