Instagram gets generative AI-based features: The year 2023 is the year of generative AI with tech companies all across the globe rushing to supercharge their products with this technology. Latest company to join this bandwagon is Meta, which at its Meta Connect 2023 event last night, announced new generative AI-based features for its popular image and video-sharing app, Instagram. These new generative AI-based features will not only enable users to create stickers, but they will also enable them to edit images and co-create new images with their friends on the platform.

So, here are all the new generative-AI based features coming to Instagram:

What’s new in generative AI-powered Instagram?

AI stickers

First of the many generative AI-based features coming to Instagram is AI stickers. This feature will enable users to generate customised stickers for their chats and stories. Instagram’s new AI stickers feature will use Meta’s Llama 2 open-source large language model (LLM) and image generation model called Emu to turn users’ text prompts into multiple unique, high-quality stickers in seconds. For understanding, a lot of AI-based tools convert text-based prompts into images, Instagram’s new feature will turn these prompts into stickers.

Meta says that this new feature will be rolling out to select English-language users over the next month.

Image editing with AI

Another feature coming to Instagram will enable users to transform their images or even co-create AI-generated images with friends. To make this happen, the company is rolling out two new tools — Restyle and Backdrop.

Restyle will let users reimagine their images by applying the visual styles that users describe. “Think of typing a descriptor like “watercolor” or a more detailed prompt like “collage from magazines and newspapers, torn edges” to describe the new look and feel of the image you want to create,” Meta wrote in a blog post. Backdrop, on the other hand, changes the scene or background of users’ image. “Prompts like “put me in front of a sublime aurora borealis” or “surrounded by puppies” will cue the tool to create an image of the primary subject in the foreground with the background you described,” the company added.

Meta says that Restyle and Backdrop will be available on Instagram soon.

Meta AI

At Meta Connect 2023, the company also rolled out Meta AI, which is a new assistant that users can interact with like a person on Instagram. Meta says that Meta AI is powered by a custom model that leverages technology from Llama 2 and the company’s latest large language model (LLM) research. “In text-based chats, Meta AI has access to real-time information through our search partnership with Bing and offers a tool for image generation,” Meta added.

AI-based characters

Lastly, the company is also rolling out 28 Meta AI-based characters with unique backstories. The company has partnered with cultural icons and influencers to play and embody some of these AIs. Here’s a list of all the AI-based characters coming to Instagram:

— Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance enthusiast

— Chris Paul as Perry, Pro golfer helping you perfect your stroke

— Dwyane Wade as Victor, Ironman triathlete motivating you to be your best self

— Izzy Adesanya as Luiz, Showy MMA prospect who can back up his trash talk

— Kendall Jenner as Billie, No-BS, ride-or-die companion

— LaurDIY as Dylan, Quirky DIY and Craft expert and companion for Gen Z

— MrBeast as Zach, The big brother who will roast you — because he cares

— Naomi Osaka as Tamika, Anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training

— Paris Hilton as Amber, Detective partner for solving whodunnits

— Raven Ross as Angie, Workout class queen who balances fitness with meditation

— Roy Choi as Max, Seasoned sous chef for culinary tips and tricks

— Sam Kerr as Sally, Free-spirited friend who’ll tell you when to take a deep breath

— Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master, Choose your own adventure with the Dungeon Master

— Tom Brady as Bru, Wisecracking sports debater who pulls no punches