Instagram is no longer limiting Reels to your phone screen. The platform has started testing a dedicated Instagram for TV app, allowing you to watch Reels on a much larger display. The idea is simple – short videos are often more fun when watched together, and TVs make that shared viewing easier. Also Read: What Went Viral In India On Instagram In 2025? Cricket, Nostalgia, Memes, More

However, there are some limitations. The new app is currently available in the US on Amazon Fire TV devices, with Instagram confirming that support for more regions and TV platforms will roll out gradually. Also Read: How To Control Your Instagram's Algorithm

What is Instagram for TV?

Instagram for TV is a stripped-down version of the app designed specifically for watching Reels. There’s no endless scrolling or tiny text here. Instead, Reels are organised into channels based on interests, making the experience feel closer to a lean-back viewing format. Once you pick a reel, the app automatically queues the next ones with full audio, so you can just sit back without constantly interacting with the remote.

Instagram On TV: How To Get Started

To start using Instagram on TV, simply follow these steps:

Install the Instagram app from the Amazon Fire TV app store

Sign in using your existing account

Alternatively, link your TV through the “Settings and activity” section in the mobile app

Instagram also allows up to five accounts on the TV app. This means different people in the same household can switch profiles and watch content tailored to their own interests. There’s even an option to create a separate TV-only account that isn’t linked to your main profile.

Over time, Instagram plans to add features such as:

Trending Now

Using your phone as a remote

Easier channel surfing

Shared feeds with friends

Better ways to follow favourite creators

Content rules and teen safety

Since this is built for shared viewing, Instagram is applying stricter content rules. Reels shown on TV generally follow the PG-13 rating system already used on mobile. For teen accounts, existing safeguards remain in place. Content restrictions, comment limits, and usage timers apply on TV just like they do on phones. Time spent watching Reels on TV also counts toward daily usage limits.