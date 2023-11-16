In its bid to make Instagram one of the most advanced video and photo-based social media platforms, its parent company Meta has added new tools to the app. These tools are a bunch of editing options available for photos and videos. Additionally, the app is getting new fonts for users to add to their reels and posts.

“We’re testing the ability to turn part of any photo or video into a fun custom sticker and adding new filters, fonts and editing tools for Reels,” wrote Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram’s ‘Meta Channel’.

Custom stickers

Starting with stickers, previously, Instagram added the ability to create stickers out of photos. Instagram called the feature ‘Create’. Now, it’s expanding and users will be able to create custom stickers from videos as well.

As per a demo shown by Zuckerberg, users can pick any video from their gallery, for instance – surfing, and then create an animated sticker out of it. This feature will be useful for creators and even for personal users as will longer have to rely on the stickers of someone else. They can convert themselves into stickers.

It’s also useful for meme pages, as they will be able to create a GIF-like animated sticker from any video without leaving the Instagram app.

New filters and fonts

Instagram is testing new filters and fonts on the platform. These aren’t your usual filters but some creative ones. Filters like Handheld, Gritty, Color Leak, and others are all coming to the app.

Furthermore, the social media app is getting new fonts like Heavy, Casual, Bubble, and others.

Editing tools

Instagram is testing the ability to add clips with audio to reels. Users can tap on the ‘Add clips’ option to find small clips from the clip hub. They can then add it in between or anywhere in their reel.

Instagram is also adding 10 new English text-to-speech voices to add in reels. Users can select between Megaphone, Monster, Radio, and other voice modes. This feature will be available in select regions.

While adding videos and images to your post or reel, you may go through a lot of scrolling in the gallery app. The Camera Roll on iPhone will now show better previews. The images and videos in the Camera Roll can now be picked by zooming and searching. Somewhat similar to how it is in the Photos app.