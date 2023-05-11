Google's new tool will help you identify AI generated images

When Geoffrey Hinton, Godfather of AI, quit his job at Google, in an interview with the New York Times he said that he fears AI-generated media such as images and videos fooling internet users who might not be able to differentiate between genuine and fake. Also Read - Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: Similarities and differences

As generative AI technology is progressing, most experts have raised concerns about fake information that this technology is capable of creating and causing catastrophe if left unchecked.

At Google I/O 2023, annual developer conference, there was a repetition of two words- responsible and generative AI. At the conference, Google showcased how it is integrating generative AI technology in its products ‘responsibly’.

Google said that it will help users spot misinformation, evaluate the content, and better understand the context of what they are seeing. To accomplish this, Google announced a new tool called About this image at Google I/O 2023.

The feature will be rolled out in the coming months, and it will be first available in the US in English. It will give important context related to images such as:

When the image and similar images were first indexed by Google

Where it may have first appeared,

Where else it has been seen online (like on news, social, or fact-checking sites)

As per Google’s claim, background information will help a user understand whether the image is reliable or not. For instance, with About this image, users will be able to see news articles related to that event.

How to use Google’s About this image tool

You can find this tool by clicking on the three dots on an image in Google Images results or by searching for an image or screenshot in Google Lens.

Later this year, Google will enable users to use it by right-clicking or long-pressing on an image in Chrome on desktop and mobile.

What else?

Google also announced the rollout of generative image capabilities where Google claimed, it will ensure that every one of its AI-generated images has a markup in the original file. This markup will give context to users if they come across such images outside of Google’s platforms. In addition to this, creators and publishers will also be able to add similar markups.

As a result, users will be able to see AI-generated labels in images in Google Search.