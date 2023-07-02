The new update is compatible with Android version 5 and above. It will download and install automatically in the background.

Google has rolled out version 36.3.12 of its Play Store for Android devices recently. While the company has not provided a changelog with the update, visible changes highlight the improvements that have been made to the app.

The new update is compatible with Android version 5 and above. The update will download and install automatically in the background, but if any user wants to download it manually, they can download and install the APK file. The file size will vary depending on the device.

Google Play Store has got one significant visual change where blue accents have replaced the old green throughout the app. This change suggests a possible move away from the partial dynamic colour and Material You integration, which was earlier available only on the home screen. A test build from March 2023 showed blue accents, which suggested that the company is planning to launch full dynamic colour support.

Play Store previously received new updates in the month of June, where Google made improvements in three areas of the app. In the June update, the company made changes to search results and ad formats where it optimised app-specific searches for an efficient browsing experience and reduced the loading latency of the ads. These changes resulted in smoother navigation.

In addition to this, user reviews, in the June update, got a major improvement where critical information in certain search results was highlighted. They helped users in making informed decisions while downloading apps.

Google keeps updating the Google Play Store to ensure app security, user experience, and bug fixes. Two months ago, Google added a feature that lets users delete their data from certain apps, as part of its pledge to user data privacy.

The new Google Play Store update brings visual changes with blue accents, improves previous optimisations, and focuses on user privacy and security. These updates make browsing better for Android users.

Meanwhile, India’s popular fintech, PhonePe, is developing its own app store for Android users. This app store will be designed to offer hyper-localised services based on customer context. The company will provide multilingual solutions to app developers to assist them in high-quality user acquisition.

Last year, PhonePe acquired Bengaluru-based IndusOS, which is an app store maker that served customers through partnerships with smartphone vendors.

PhonePe’s app store will offer a “premiere experience for millions of users with high-quality advertisements and custom targeting,” support for 12 languages and 24×7 live chat, a document from the company said.