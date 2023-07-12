Google has integrated Google Calendar with Gmail, which allows quick event creation and easy availability sharing with recipients.

Gmail has started rolling out a new feature that will help Gmail users in scheduling their meetings. The company has integrated Google Calendar with Gmail, which allows quick event creation and easy availability sharing.

READ MORE Google will let you set your working location in Calendar: How to use it

Gmail users will now see a Calendar icon at the bottom right corner while composing an email. The calendar icon will have two options- “Create an event” and “Offer times you’re free”.

Offer times you’re free

It is a new feature, which allows Gmail users to “select and insert proposed meeting times directly from your calendar into the email without leaving Gmail”.

To use this feature, users have to simply click on the Calendar icon while composing or replying to an email, and from there, select “Offer times you’re free”. This will open the calendar in the sidebar and from there they can drag to highlight different time slots across different days to share them with the recipient.

The recipient of the email can review the suggested times and choose one from the email. This will automatically send an email with a calendar invitation after confirming their name and email address.

“This is especially useful when scheduling time with customers, partners or people in your organization whose Google Calendars are not visible to you,” Google said in a blog post.

Create an event

It is an an old feature, which was previously “available in the three-dot menu on top of the email conversation view”. The feature creates a Google Calendar event with the email subject as the event name and the email recipients as the participants. It also includes a meeting summary in the email body to share the meeting details quickly.

It is worth noting that these features are currently available for one-on-one meetings. If there are multiple people in the recipient list, then only the first person who chooses a time will be added to the event.

The features are available to both- Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google has started the rollout of this feature and it will be available to Rapid Release domains within the next 15 days. However, Scheduled Release domains will have to wait a bit longer as the rollout will start on July 31, 2023, and will up to 15 days for feature visibility.