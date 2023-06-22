Apps Google is bringing appointment scheduling, more features to personal accounts: Check details

Google launched appointment scheduling for Workspace individuals in 2021, which allowed businesses to create shareable booking pages.

Google has announced new features in Gmail and Google Calendar. With this announcement, Google has brought Calendar appointment scheduling for personal Google accounts and the ability to share Google Calendar availability directly in Gmail along with other features.

“Today, we’re announcing new features in Gmail and Calendar to help small businesses better connect with customers, grow their businesses, and build their brands,’’ said Ilya Brown, Vice President of Product Management at Google in a blog post.

Google launched appointment scheduling for Workspace individuals in 2021, which allowed businesses to create shareable booking pages that allow people to book time with them. This features automatically checks their existing schedule in Google Calendar and book time when they are available. Users can also add buffer time and the maximum number of appointments throughout the day.

Google has now expanded appointment scheduling to anyone with a personal Google account. These users can now create one booking page to accept “bookings for consultations, appointments, or meetings with customers and partners.” They can even use it outside their work “to book time with friends and family” or to make themselves available to their professional network.

If personal account users need to “create an unlimited number of booking pages, send automated email reminders to bookers, check multiple calendars for availability, and verify booker emails”, they can subscribe to Google Workspace or these features are also available with Google One Premium plans for personal use.

The rollout of this feature will start in the coming weeks.

Share Google Calendar availability directly in Gmail

Google has now enabled a simpler way to arrange one-time meetings. Gmail users can now share their Google Calendar availability directly in the email. When composing an email, users can insert suggested meeting times from their Calendar without leaving their Gmail inbox. The recipient of the email can then review the suggested times and choose one directly from the email, which will automatically generate a calendar invitation.

This feature will be available to all Google Workspace users in the coming weeks.

What else?

Google has also introduced paid appointment bookings that work seamlessly with Google Calendar. They need to sign up or connect their Stripe account when they set up an appointment schedule and decide how much to charge. Their customers can then go to their booking page, pick a convenient time slot, and pay with their credit card.

This feature will roll out to certain Google Workspace subscribers in the coming months.

Moreover, businesses can customise their emails with mail merge using Google Sheets. Some Workspace subscribers can connect data from any column in a Google Sheet to tailor an email for up to 1,500 recipients.