Google Docs now lets you comment with emojis

Google, last year, rolled out emoji reactions in Google Docs. Now, the company is going a step further by introducing emoji reactions for comments in Google Docs. Also Read - Google I/O 2023 next month: What to expect and how to watch the Livestream

While all of that does sound a bit confusing, but in reality, it isn’t. At the moment, when users highlight text in Google Docs, they get three options. They can either add a comment, suggest edits to the text or add emoji reactions. Simply put, emoji reactions can be used as a reaction to the text in a Google Docs sheet. Also Read - Google prevented over 1.43 million apps on Play Store in 2022 for policy violation

This year, the company has added the ability to react to the existing comments with emojis. “We’re building upon this by giving you the ability to add emoji reactions to existing comments in Docs,” Google wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Google Sheets gets new smart chips: What are smart chips, how to use them

This new functionality is similar to how commenting works on messaging apps like WhatsApp. Earlier, users could comment on messages, or in case of Google Docs text, with emojis. But now, they can also comment on the comments with emojis.

“This new feature increases collaboration by enabling you to quickly and creatively express your opinions about document content,” the company added.

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that it has started rolling out this new feature to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers and that it will be available to all the eligible users in a couple of weeks.

Google Sheets and Google Sheets update

Google has also started rolling out new features to Google Sheets and Google Slides. On Google Sheets, users can now drag and drop or copy and paste an image into Google Sheets on Android as an over-grid image rather than an in-cell image. With this update, users can also convert over-grid images into in-cell images via the context menu.

On Google Slides, users can now easily drag and drop images from anywhere to replace images in their Slides presentations. This feature builds on the existing functionality, where users could replace an image in Google Slides either by using the menu toolbar or right-clicking on the image that they wanted to replace and selecting “Replace image.”

Google has already started rolling out both these features to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers.