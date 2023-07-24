Goodbye Twitter? Elon Musk rebrands the bird site to X

After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk made several changes to the platform. However, most of these changes were limited to the policy side of the platform. But now, Musk is finally ready to change the name and the logo of the platform.

In a tweet posted early this morning, Twitter-owner informed users that X.com now redirects to Twitter and an interim X logo will replace Twitter bird later today.

Musk said, “X.com now points to twitter.com. Interim X logo goes live later today”.

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE. Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Twitter-owner first tweeted about his plan Sunday morning and did so for hours. In a series of tweets he informed Twitter users that Twitter will be rebranded to X. He started by saying, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

He asked users to suggest an X logo that will replace the Twitter bird. “if a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” Musk tweeted on Sunday.

Musk even participated in a Twitter Spaces session titled “No one talk until we summon Elon Musk,” and remained quiet for nearly 60 minutes before speaking up and announcing he would change Twitter’s logo the next day, saying “we’re cutting the Twitter logo from the building with blowtorches.”

We still don’t know what the interim Twitter logo will look like but Musk has a pinned GIF of X logo on his Twitter profile, which was posted by a Twitter user Sawyer Merritt. The logo is from Merritt’s discontinued podcast, and he offered it to Musk.

We think many other changes to the platform are also in the pipeline and we may see payment/banking services integrated into the platform in the future. The prediction is based on a tweet from Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino where she said, “X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine”. The same tweet was also retweeted by Elon Musk.

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

Musk emailed Twitter workers last night saying the company would change to X, and that it was his final email from a Twitter account, according to a Threads post by Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer, as reported by The Verge. She also said she thinks he meant the logo since Twitter’s business had already been rebranded as X corp.

Musk and the letter ‘X’

The letter “X” has been a part of almost everything Musk has worked on for the last 20-plus years. Paypal, the banking startup he co-founded in 1999 was called x.com and his recently-announced Ai venture is called xAI. It is also in his SpaceX company name and the name for the Tesla SUV.

Twitter’s parent company was renamed X Corp in April.