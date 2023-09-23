Google is bringing a new feature to Gmail on Android. The new feature called ‘Select All’ allows users to declutter their inbox on the Gmail app. Now, this isn’t something new, in fact, it’s already available on the web app. Several Gmail users use the ‘Select All’ option to delete multiple emails at once. With the feature’s arrival on Android, Google has made things more convenient.

As per a report, users will start seeing the feature soon. If you want to try out the feature, then head to the Google Play Store and update the app. Once the app is updated, you may see the new feature.

However, it’s worth noting that even though users can delete multiple emails at once, it’s restricted to 50 emails. Still, the feature makes sense, especially on mobile devices since we are using them almost all the time.

How to use ‘Select All’ feature in Gmail

Those on Android phones can conveniently clear unwanted emails in their inbox. Follow the steps below to do just that.

Step 1: Once updated, open the Gmail app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Now, tap and hold on any one of the emails in your inbox.

Step 3: Now, select the checkbox on top to select all emails. Again, this lets you select up to 50 emails.

Step 4: Tap on the Delete button to delete all the selected emails.

Step 5: Follow the steps again and soon enough, your inbox will be decluttered. However, do untick the important or necessary emails so that they don’t get deleted.