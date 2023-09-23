comscore
English | हिंदी
23 Sep, 2023 | Saturday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAutomobileOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Gmail on Android gets 'Select All' button: Here's how to use the feature to clean up your inbox

Gmail on Android gets 'Select All' button: Here's how to use the feature to clean up your inbox

By using the 'Select All' feature on Android and on web app, you can do away with all the clutter in your Gmail's inbox.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 23, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

Gmail
Gmail

Story Highlights

  • Google has added the 'Select All' button on Gmail for Android.
  • Gmail's 'Select All' button can help you clear the clutter in your inbox.
  • Gmail lets users delete up to 50 emails at once.

Google is bringing a new feature to Gmail on Android. The new feature called ‘Select All’ allows users to declutter their inbox on the Gmail app. Now, this isn’t something new, in fact, it’s already available on the web app. Several Gmail users use the ‘Select All’ option to delete multiple emails at once. With the feature’s arrival on Android, Google has made things more convenient.

READ MORE
Google Bard arrives on Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, Drive: How you can access it

As per a report, users will start seeing the feature soon. If you want to try out the feature, then head to the Google Play Store and update the app. Once the app is updated, you may see the new feature.

READ MORE
Tech Mahindra, Google join hands to launch Gen AI-powered Email amplifAIer

However, it’s worth noting that even though users can delete multiple emails at once, it’s restricted to 50 emails. Still, the feature makes sense, especially on mobile devices since we are using them almost all the time.

READ MORE
Google adds translation feature to Gmail app for Android, iOS users: Here's how to use it

How to use ‘Select All’ feature in Gmail

Those on Android phones can conveniently clear unwanted emails in their inbox. Follow the steps below to do just that.

Step 1: Once updated, open the Gmail app on your Android phone.

Step 2: Now, tap and hold on any one of the emails in your inbox.

Step 3: Now, select the checkbox on top to select all emails. Again, this lets you select up to 50 emails.

Step 4: Tap on the Delete button to delete all the selected emails.

Step 5: Follow the steps again and soon enough, your inbox will be decluttered. However, do untick the important or necessary emails so that they don’t get deleted.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

gmailGmail features

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language