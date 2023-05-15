Facebook bug that sent unwanted friend requests fixed in new update

If you have received multiple friend requests on Facebook from unknown people recently, there is good news. Its owner Meta has fixed a bug in Facebook that automatically sent friend requests whenever users visited a profile. The bug caused Facebook to send friend requests to the person a user was looking at, revealing their stalkers Also Read - WhatsApp scam calls: IT Ministry to send a notice to WhatsApp, company responds

According to The Daily Beast, the tech giant has apologised for the glitch after several Facebook users complained about the massive privacy breach on social media. “We fixed a bug related to a recent app update that caused some Facebook friend requests to be sent mistakenly. We’ve stopped this from happening and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying. Also Read - Meta is expanding ads on reels on Facebook, Instagram with a new payout model: How it will impact creators, viewers

One user posted on social media, “Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!” while another called it “the funniest thing Facebook has ever done”. Also Read - WhatsApp bug makes some Android smartphones falsely report microphone access: How to fix it

According to some users, Facebook sent a friend request to a person they were attempting to block, the report mentioned. That happened because in order to block someone, you have to visit their profile. Doing that triggered the Facebook bug and sent a friend request instead. It is worrisome since the friend request could convey any unwanted gesture. Several Facebook users stated that they had deactivated their accounts because of the glitch.

The bug-related development comes days after Meta said it would lay off 10,000 employees as part of a larger drive to terminate about 23,000 employees in 2023. Meta is among several other firms, such as Google-owner Alphabet and Microsoft, that have marginalised their workforce to endure the economic headwinds that have impacted businesses across scales since last year.

Meanwhile, Meta has said that it had discovered malware creators who are taking advantage of the public’s interest in ChatGPT and using this interest to entice users into downloading harmful applications and browser extensions. Meta has compared this phenomenon to cryptocurrency scams, as both tactics exploit people’s curiosity and trust to gain access to sensitive information. The company said they have found around 10 malware families posing as ChatGPT and similar tools to compromise accounts across the internet.

— Written with inputs from IANS