comscore
English | हिंदी
06 Sep, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : Mobile PhonesLaptopsAppsTop DealsAIOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Duolingo announces new music learning course

Duolingo announces new music learning course

Duolingo Music is being tested with a limited number of users and starting next month learners will be able to sign up and try the feature.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 06, 2023, 11:28 PM IST

Duolingo
Duolingo

Story Highlights

  • Duolingo is advancing the learning experience for users.
  • Duolingo will soon add new music learning course.
  • The new music feature will be available starting October 11.

Duolingo is enhancing the language learning experience for its users starting next month. Ahead of Duocon, its annual free online education event, the company has revealed a new learning course dubbed Duolingo Music.

READ MORE
Duolingo now lets users learn English from Telugu

The new course will allow users to learn music with bite-sized lessons. Users will be able to learn notes and tunes from the library of over 200+ songs.

“We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people,“ said Severin Hacker, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Duolingo. “Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

Related Stories

Tags

Duolingo

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language