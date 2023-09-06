Duolingo is enhancing the language learning experience for its users starting next month. Ahead of Duocon, its annual free online education event, the company has revealed a new learning course dubbed Duolingo Music.

The new course will allow users to learn music with bite-sized lessons. Users will be able to learn notes and tunes from the library of over 200+ songs.

“We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people,“ said Severin Hacker, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Duolingo. “Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”