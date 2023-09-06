By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Duolingo is enhancing the language learning experience for its users starting next month. Ahead of Duocon, its annual free online education event, the company has revealed a new learning course dubbed Duolingo Music.
Tune in to Duocon on Oct 11 to get a special first look 👀 https://t.co/yvaVIPn6lU pic.twitter.com/j26TFUbxVq
— Duolingo (@duolingo) September 6, 2023
The new course will allow users to learn music with bite-sized lessons. Users will be able to learn notes and tunes from the library of over 200+ songs.
“We know math and music, much like language, transcend cultures and connect people,“ said Severin Hacker, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Duolingo. “Soon you will be able to learn math and music in the same Duolingo app – all with the same fun, engaging, and effective experience you know from learning languages with us.”
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
Select Language