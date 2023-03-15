Language learning app Duolingo on Wednesday announced Duolingo Max. A new subscription tier that brings new AI features built on OpenAI’s newly launched GPT 4 model. Also Read - Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts rolling out its AI chatbot GPT-4

With the new AI features, the company plans to help users learn a language better. The Duolingo Max also offers access to Super Duolingo features, which is an existing premium subscription in the app. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Duolingo Max brings two major AI features, Super Duolingo benefits

Duolingo Max offers two new AI features, namely, ‘Explain my Answer’ and ‘Roleplay’. The former offers feedback on your answers to help users know why and where they made a mistake. It ‘offers context-specific explanations across most exercises in the regular Duolingo app’, and the responses are generated by AI in chatbot format. Also Read - ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview

The Roleplay feature, on the other hand, lets you practice conversation skills with Duolingo’s characters. This will help users to learn a language in the most practical manner, without human intervention, thanks to AI.

Although, the responses here will also be in a chatbot format. The conversation will be scenario focused, for instance in places like cafes or airports, where a situation will be created to help you chat and learn a language in an empirical fashion.

Luis von Ahn, CEO and Co-founder of Duolingo said,” AI accelerates our mission to make high quality education available to everyone in the world. The things that we can do now with the power of OpenAI’s technology are going to shape the future of education.”

“Most people don’t have access to a one-on-one human tutor, but I believe AI will allow us to eventually recreate the experience of a human tutor and scale it to everyone in the world. I’m so excited to share these incredible new features with millions of Duolingo learners” he continued.

Interestingly, Duolingo also tested the AI tool on DET (Duolingo English Test), which is a popular English proficiency exam available online for everyone.