comscore Duolingo collaborates with OpenAI to bring AI features built on GPT 4
News

Duolingo Max launched with new AI language features built on OpenAI's GPT 4

News

Duolingo Max is a new subscription tier that has new AI features built on OpenAI's GPT 4.

Highlights

  • Language learning and education app Duolingo announced new AI language features built on OpenAI's GPT 4.
  • These features are part of a higher subscription tier called Duolingo Max.
  • Duolingo Max also comes with benefits of Super Duolingo, which is an existing premium subscription within the app.
Duolingo Max

Language learning app Duolingo on Wednesday announced Duolingo Max. A new subscription tier that brings new AI features built on OpenAI’s newly launched GPT 4 model. Also Read - Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts rolling out its AI chatbot GPT-4

With the new AI features, the company plans to help users learn a language better. The Duolingo Max also offers access to Super Duolingo features, which is an existing premium subscription in the app. Also Read - Twitter rival Koo integrates ChatGPT to help users create content

Duolingo Max brings two major AI features, Super Duolingo benefits

Duolingo Max offers two new AI features, namely, ‘Explain my Answer’ and ‘Roleplay’. The former offers feedback on your answers to help users know why and where they made a mistake. It ‘offers context-specific explanations across most exercises in the regular Duolingo app’, and the responses are generated by AI in chatbot format. Also Read - ChatGPT now available in Microsoft's Azure OpenAI service for preview

The Roleplay feature, on the other hand, lets you practice conversation skills with Duolingo’s characters. This will help users to learn a language in the most practical manner, without human intervention, thanks to AI.

Although, the responses here will also be in a chatbot format. The conversation will be scenario focused, for instance in places like cafes or airports, where a situation will be created to help you chat and learn a language in an empirical fashion.

Luis von Ahn, CEO and Co-founder of Duolingo said,” AI accelerates our mission to make high quality education available to everyone in the world. The things that we can do now with the power of OpenAI’s technology are going to shape the future of education.”

“Most people don’t have access to a one-on-one human tutor, but I believe AI will allow us to eventually recreate the experience of a human tutor and scale it to everyone in the world. I’m so excited to share these incredible new features with millions of Duolingo learners” he continued.

Interestingly, Duolingo also tested the AI tool on DET (Duolingo English Test), which is a popular English proficiency exam available online for everyone.

  • Published Date: March 15, 2023 1:46 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Microsoft to add multi-factor authentication capabilities to Outlook app

BGMI maker Krafton launches new mobile game Road to Valor: Empires in India

Duolingo Max announced with new AI features built atop GPT 4

OpenAI introduces ChatGPT-4: How to use it

Don t love writing emails? New Gmail is here to help

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

How To Get Verified On Instagram With Less Than 1000 Followers - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features
Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year

Tech Updates/ launch

Microsoft working on Windows 12 Microsoft, to be released by next year
OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model

Tech Updates/ launch

OpenAI to launch GPT-4, all about next-gen language model