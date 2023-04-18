Disney+ Hotstar has been in the news recently. The company last month announced that it will stop streaming HBO shows on its platform starting April 1. Just before the HBO shows in India were to disappear from the platform, the company started rolling out new updates for its subscribers in India. Now, a little over two weeks later, the company completed the rollout of the revamped interface of its platform to all its users.

The revamped interface, which is available on both, the web and its Android and-iOS based apps introduces a host of new features for its users in India. Here are all the thing that have changed in the Disney+Hotstar:

Improved home screen experience

With the new update, Disney+ Hotstar has revamped its homepage experience with a larger immersive hero unit that displays key content information. Searching, accessing profiles and account information has been made easy and the floating action bar on the left helps in easy navigation between TV, movies, sports and the homepage.

Personalisation

In the profile section, Disney+ Hotstar provides the ability to set preferences for each profile and device – video and audio quality settings. In addition to this, the platform has improved navigation to simplify viewing across seasons and episodes of a title and facilitate the better content discovery of similar content.

A new sports viewing experience

The revamped Disney+Hotstar interface has a dedicated destination for users to enable immersive sports-specific experiences for top sports. Although it has lost out the digital stream right to IPL, the platform has improved the live cricket experience for users by providing detailed live scorecards, ball-by-ball text commentary etc.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Hotstar subscription is offered under three categories- Super, Super + Ads Free, and Premium. Super and Super + Ads offer maximum video quality of 1080p and allow login from 2 devices. However, a user can log in from 4 devices under the Premium plan with an option for the maximum video quality of 2160p.

The super plan is available for Rs 899 per year, Super + ads free for 1099 per year and Premium for Rs 1499 per year.