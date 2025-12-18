Apple Is Bringing This Change To The App Store In 2026

Apple has confirmed plans to increase the number of ads shown in App Store search results beginning in 2026. The update was shared through Apple’s official Apple Ads website, where the company said the change is aimed at expanding opportunities for advertisers without altering how ads currently look or function. Apple also stressed that relevance will continue to play a central role, with unrelated apps excluded from the ad auction process. Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Could Drop Dynamic Island, Get Mechanical Camera Upgrade

More Ads in Search, Format Stays the Same

At present, users typically see sponsored app listings at the very top of App Store search results. From next year, Apple will place additional ads across search queries, though the company has not specified exactly how many new placements will be added. What Apple has clarified is that the ad format will remain unchanged regardless of where the ad appears in search results.

Ads will continue to use either a default product page or a custom product page created by the advertiser. Deep links can also be included, allowing users to land directly inside specific sections of an app after installation. Apple also confirmed that its billing structure will not change with the update. Advertisers will continue to be charged based on their selected pricing model, either cost per tap or cost per install, depending on how their campaign is set up.

Advertisers Cannot Choose Ad Positions

Apple clarified that advertisers and developers will not have the option to pick or bid for specific ad placements within App Store search results. Once the new ad positions go live, existing search ads campaigns will automatically be considered for all available slots. This means advertisers will not need to modify their current campaigns to access the additional placements. This means advertisers will not need to make any changes to their current campaigns to access the new positions.

Ad placement will be determined by a combination of keyword bids and how relevant an app is to a user’s search query. Apple emphasised that high bids alone will not guarantee visibility. Apps that do not closely match the search intent will be excluded from auctions entirely, even if advertisers are willing to pay more.

Keywords, Conversion Rates, and Platform Support

Advertisers can continue using their own keywords or rely on Apple’s suggested keywords to match ads with relevant searches. Apple claims that ads appearing at the top of search results currently deliver average conversion rates of over 60%.

The company also confirmed that deep link support for search result ads is available on iPhones and iPads running iOS or iPadOS 18 or later.