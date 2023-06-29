Apple iCloud storage subscriptions now cost more in some markets

Apple has hiked the iCloud storage subscription cost in select markets, possibly due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The new iCloud pricing is effective in the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania, and the United Arab Emirates. In markets such as the United States and India, the iCloud+ price remains the same.

In the UK specifically, the hike is about 25 percent for Apple customers subscribing to iCloud+, according to 9to5Mac. Previously, Apple charged £0.79/month for 50 GB, £2.49/month for 200GB and £6.99/month for 2 TB respectively. These prices have now become £0.99/month, £2.99/month and £8.99/month.

The subscription prices for iCloud+ have not risen in India. Apple charges Rs 75 per month for 50GB, Rs 219 per month for 200GB, and Rs 749 per month for 1TB. These prices are inclusive of taxes in India.

The default subscription gives customers storage beyond the free 5GB storage, which was first introduced back in 2011. The subscription service of iCloud is called iCloud+ and offers extra storage in three tiers: 50GB, 200GB, and 1TB. The iCloud+ subscription also offers access to Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video services, giving users the ability to secure their internet connections and video feeds.

If you want to buy more Apple subscriptions, you can go for Apple One bundle instead of paying for services individually. iCloud storage is available as part of the Apple One bundle alongside Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade subscriptions. Thankfully, the prices for Apple One subscriptions have not increased, so going for any one of them will let you save money considering the price hike for iCloud+.

How to subscribe to iCloud+?

Subscribing to iCloud+ is pretty simple but requires an eligible Apple device. You can use your iPhone, iPad, or Mac to buy an iCloud+ subscription. On your iPhone, go to Settings and tap your account section. On the next screen, tap the iCloud option. You will now see the status of your iCloud storage and subscription. If you are not subscribed, the maximum storage available to you is 5GB.

To buy more storage, tap Manage Account Storage, followed by a tap on the Change Storage Plan option. A pop-up screen will show you all the plans along with their prices and bundled storage available for your region and in your preferred currency. Choose the tier you want to subscribe to and tap Buy in the top right corner. You will be required to add a payment method and make a payment for the first purchase. After it a recurring mandate for the same amount will be automatically set for your payment method.