Android update: Google today announced a major update for Android operating system as a part of which it is rolling out 11 new features to the supported devices. These new features not only enable users to personalise reactions but they will also give users more control over their smart home devices. Here are all the new features coming to Android smartphones:

New Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations

The latest Android update also brings new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations to Android devices. Google says that this new feature will let users remix more of their favorite emoji and share them with friends as stickers via Gboard.

Voice Moods in Google Messages

Google is also bringing a new feature dubbed as Voice Moods in beta to the Google Messages app. This feature will add a unique background and moving emoji theme to users’ voice messages.

Reaction Messages in Google Messages

Another feature coming in beta to Google Messages is called Reaction Effects. This feature shows a full-screen animated emoji for all to see as a user reacts on a message.

Control smart home devices using smartwatch

With the latest update, Google has brought more controls for compatible smart devices to Wear OS powered devices. Google says that now users can turn on and dock compatible smart appliances like vacuums and mops from your Wear OS smartwatch. They can also set the mood in an instant by controlling light groups for dinner, focus time and everything in between.

Set Home or Away for smart home devices

Now users can also set Home or Away status on their smart home devices from their Wear OS-powered smartwatches. “…so if you’re out, you know your cameras are on, doors are locked and lights are switched off,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Assistant Routines on Wear OS

Another feature coming to Wear OS is called Assistant Routines and it will let users to access routines using voice commands via Wear OS-based smartwatches.

More security on Android devices

Now users will be able to set a custom PIN on their FIDO2 security keys for websites or apps that request user verification. This will enable users you to log in without a cumbersome password.

Assistant At a Glance shortcut

Google has also introduced a new feature called Assistant At a Glance in Wear OS-powered smartwatch. This feature shows a watch face with important information such as weather alerts, travel updates and event reminders on the smartwatch screen.

Talk Back

Google has also rolled out a new Talk Back feature that will use AI to create a description and read it aloud for people who are blind or have a low-vision.

Live Captions get better

Lastly the company has started rolling out support for more languages in Live Captions. Additionally, users will soon have the ability to reply during phone calls by texting a response that’s read aloud, which will make it possible to take calls without needing to hear them or respond with your voice.