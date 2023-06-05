Amazon is planning to offer free cell phone service to Prime subscribers in the US. The company is currently in discussion with multiple US-based telecom service providers to offer cheap or free phone services to Amazon Prime customers. Also Read - Indian govt's new tobacco warning for OTT platforms may face legal challenge from Netflix, Amazon, Disney

Amazon is trying to get the lowest possible wholesale prices and is currently negotiating with Verizon Communications, T-Mobile, and Dish Network. The company could offer wireless plans for $10 (Rs 820 approximately) a month or even free of cost, as reported by Bloomberg. Also Read - Amazon introduces Echo Pop smart speaker in India: Check price, specs, features

As per the report, the discussion between Amazon and the telecom companies has been going on for the past six to eight weeks and it may take several months more. It is also possible that the plan might be scrapped altogether. Also Read - Nvidia joins $1 trillion valuation club: Here’s how it rose to the top

Amazon said that they are not working on any plan to add wireless services and telecom companies such as T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon also verified the same by saying that they are not currently in discussion about wireless services with Amazon.

“We are always exploring adding even more benefits for Prime members, but don’t have plans to add wireless at this time,” Amazon spokesperson Maggie Sivon said in a statement.

Amazon Prime Subscription price increased in India

In 2021, Amazon India increased the yearly fee for its Prime service from Rs 999 to Rs 1,499. After about 18 months, the company has raised the price of Prime subscription in India again. The monthly plan for Prime used to cost Rs 179, but now it costs Rs 299 as per the updated plans.

Similarly, the quarterly plan for Amazon Prime subscription now costs Rs 599 in India. Earlier, it was available for Rs 459 in India.

However, Amazon India has not changed the cost of its annual subscription plan and its yearly Prime Lite plan. These plans are still available for Rs 1,499 and Rs 999 in India.

Additionally, the monthly and quarterly plans renew automatically and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can keep paying the old prices until their last renewal before January 15, 2024. After that date, subscribers of Amazon Prime’s monthly and quarterly plan will have to pay the new and updated prices. Also, if the subscribers’ auto payment system fails or if a subscriber cancels the auto-renewal option, they will have to renew Prime at the new prices.

Amazon also offers a Amazon Prime Lite plan that does not include access to Prime Reading, Amazon Music and in-game content, while Amazon Prime plan provides all the benefits that we are familiar with over the years.