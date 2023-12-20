If you have thought of owning an Apple Watch Ultra 2 because of how premium it looks but avoided it because of the exorbitant price tag, you will appreciate this new smartwatch. Elista, a manufacturer of electronics, home appliances, IT and mobile accessories brands, on Tuesday launched its latest SmartRist E-Series smartwatches for Gen Z consumers with longer battery life. The new smartwatch series brings three feature-packed smartwatches — SmartRist E-1, SmartRist E-2, and SmartRist E-4. The smartwatch comes with a design very similar to that of the Watch Ultra 2.

The new range will be available through Elista’s extensive retail network and also on Amazon at a starting price of Rs 1,299.

“These smartwatches seamlessly blend striking features with captivating aesthetics, ensuring a harmonious fusion of style and functionality. With advanced health and fitness capabilities, we aim to empower users with valuable insights and motivation to achieve their wellness goals,” Pawan Kumar, CEO of Elista, said in a statement.

Designed with a strong focus on continuous health and fitness monitoring, the smartwatch comes with an array of features, including Spo2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Sleep Monitor, and a Pedometer to keep a check on your vitals and physical activity throughout the day.

Moreover, these ‘Made in India’ wearables offer Advanced Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity and are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. The SmartRist E-1 and E-2 feature a 51.05mm (2.01-inch) IPS Display (240 x 296 Pixels) offering a class-leading 600 NITS brightness. Both these wearables support wireless charging and can last up to 15 days on one full charge, according to the company.

In addition, the company mentioned that every smartwatch in the series boasts a resilient water-resistant metallic frame paired with premium straps, ensuring they are not just functional but also elegant accessories suitable for the office or social events. All smartwatches feature multiple cloud-based watch faces and an Always-On display mode for added convenience.

— Written with inputs from IANS