Samsung launches Galaxy Buds 4 series with Galaxy S26: AI audio, bezel-less woofer, more - Check price

Samsung didn't just introduce the Galaxy S26 at Galaxy Unpacked 2026, it also refreshed its audio lineup with the all-new Galaxy Buds 4 series. Unveiled in San Francisco on February 25, the Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro focus on something simple yet powerful: better sound, smarter features, and comfort you can wear all day. What's special is that Samsung is positioning the Buds 4 series as a more personal, AI-powered audio companion.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 design and features

Samsung says the Buds 4 series was shaped using over 100 million global ear-shape data points and thousands of fit simulations. The pinch control area is slightly recessed to make playback controls easier and more tactile. The charging case also gets a semi-transparent design, so you can quickly see the earbuds and charging status without opening the app.

What's inside? For the first time, Samsung has introduced a bezel-less woofer in the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. The vibrating surface area is reportedly expanded by around 20% compared to the previous generation. That translates into deeper bass while keeping highs clean and detailed.

The Buds 4 Pro supports 24-bit/96kHz ultra-high-resolution audio, which aims to stay closer to the original recording. Active Noise Cancelling has also been refined, using an algorithm that adapts to your ear fit for better isolation. Call quality gets a boost too. Samsung says its machine-learning-powered Super Clear Call promises clearer voice pickup even in noisy environments. When paired with a Galaxy smartphone, the Buds 4 series unlocks its full potential. Open the case, and a pairing pop-up appears instantly. Noise control and sound settings can be adjusted from the Quick Panel without opening a separate app. A new Head Gestures feature lets you nod to answer calls, helpful when your hands aren’t free. Voice commands can also trigger AI assistants like Gemini or Perplexity directly through the earbuds.

Galaxy Buds 4 series price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 are priced at Rs. 16,999, on the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro comes at Rs. 22,999. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro come in classic White and Black, keeping things minimal. For those who want something different, the Buds 4 Pro also gets an online-exclusive Pink Gold finish.