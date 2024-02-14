Samsung introduces Galaxy AI features to Galaxy Buds

Samsung has announced that Galaxy AI features are coming to its Galaxy Buds series, so things like real-time call translation will become easier for Galaxy S24 series users. Galaxy AI will be available on all the latest Galaxy Buds models through an OTA (over-the-air) rollout. The company has rolled out the Galaxy AI features on Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Buds FE.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy AI to be available on 100 million devices this year

“With the help of Live Translate, users can see real-time call translation on the screen of Galaxy S24 series, while they are talking via Galaxy Buds,” Samsung said.

READ MORE Samsung Galaxy AI is reaching to old Samsung phones soon

The new AI-driven interpreter feature on the Galaxy S24 series will provide a two-way, face-to-face interpretation through the Galaxy Buds interface. Moreover, the company said that users can directly speak into the Buds’ microphone, and their translated voice will be available via the Galaxy S24 series, enabling near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively.

Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, powered by generative artificial intelligence, with this year’s Galaxy S24 series to help users maximise their productivity. Not only can the users of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra make calls with real-time translation and transcription, but they can also get a summary of their notes, make generative edits to photos, and even compose messages in the style of your choice.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with 24-bit hi-fi sound quality, enhanced 360 immersive audio and intelligent Audio Noise Cancelation (ANC). Galaxy Buds FE brings Samsung’s industry-leading sound experience to users. Its bass offers a deep and rich sound that allows users to enjoy music the way the artist intended.

— Written with inputs from IANS