comscore Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic to feature big batteries
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup battery capacities revealed ahead of launch

Wearables

Samsung will offer a bigger battery across the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup.

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup will pack a bigger battery than the Watch 5 series.
  • The larger Galaxy Watch 6 will pack a 425mAh battery.
  • The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is expected to get a physical rotating bezel.
Samsung Galaxy watch 4

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartwatch lineup has been passing through several certifications before its release. Although the release is far away, there are several details getting unwrapped as we move ahead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

Now, an online listing (via Sammobile) from a regulator in China has revealed the battery capacities of the Watch 6 lineup. This includes the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Unfortunately, there’s no information about the Watch 6 Pro, which questions its existence. Also Read - Google warns users against 18 bugs in mass-level Android phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series battery details

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has multiple sizes, hence there are multiple model numbers. Starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, it has model number SM-R930/SM-R935 housing a 300mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G support page goes live in India: Check design

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with model numbers SM-R940/SM-R945 packs a 425mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm with model numbers SM-R950/SM-R955 will arrive with the same 300mAh battery as the Watch 6 40mm.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm with model numbers SM-R960/SM-R965 will launch with a 425mAh battery. Again, the same as the larger Watch 6 44mm.

Other than this, there’s no information about upcoming smartwatches. However, some past leaks have revealed the arrival of a rotatable bezel on the Watch 6 Classic.

The Watch 6 series is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It will be made of titanium or stainless steel material. Some of the models will bring some added features and come in new colors.

Samsung is yet to confirm the presence of the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, considering the yearly release cycle, we expect Samsung to break the silence on the Watch 6 series in H2 of this year.

Mostly at its next Unpacked event in August or September. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 users are using the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches. Since there’s no Pro, there’s no watch in the series with a rotating bezel.

If the leaks are to be believed, then we will finally get back the rotating bezel with the Watch 6 Classic. It remains to be seen what Samsung plans with the Watch 6 Pro, is it happening? Or is the branding scrapping it? Let’s wait and watch.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2023 2:34 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Nothing Phone (1) gets compared to Pixel 6a: Carl Pei reacts

What is Generative AI, the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT?

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh crore, create 10 lakh jobs

WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android users

Samsung Galaxy A24 launch confirmed, specs may include 90Hz display

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

WhatsApp Is Rolling Out 'Push Name Within Chat List' Feature On iOS Beta - Watch Video

Apple Announces New Yellow Colour Variant For iPhone 14 And 14 Plus - Watch Video

Qualcomm to offer satellite connectivity in all its chips starting 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)
WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features

Tech Updates/ launch

Apple to release iOS 16.4 with these exciting features