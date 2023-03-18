Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartwatch lineup has been passing through several certifications before its release. Although the release is far away, there are several details getting unwrapped as we move ahead. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G to launch on March 24 in India

Now, an online listing (via Sammobile) from a regulator in China has revealed the battery capacities of the Watch 6 lineup. This includes the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Unfortunately, there's no information about the Watch 6 Pro, which questions its existence.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series battery details

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has multiple sizes, hence there are multiple model numbers. Starting with the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, it has model number SM-R930/SM-R935 housing a 300mAh battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F14 5G support page goes live in India: Check design

The Galaxy Watch 6 44mm with model numbers SM-R940/SM-R945 packs a 425mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 42mm with model numbers SM-R950/SM-R955 will arrive with the same 300mAh battery as the Watch 6 40mm.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 46mm with model numbers SM-R960/SM-R965 will launch with a 425mAh battery. Again, the same as the larger Watch 6 44mm.

Other than this, there’s no information about upcoming smartwatches. However, some past leaks have revealed the arrival of a rotatable bezel on the Watch 6 Classic.

The Watch 6 series is expected to come with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection. It will be made of titanium or stainless steel material. Some of the models will bring some added features and come in new colors.

Samsung is yet to confirm the presence of the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, considering the yearly release cycle, we expect Samsung to break the silence on the Watch 6 series in H2 of this year.

Mostly at its next Unpacked event in August or September. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23 users are using the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches. Since there’s no Pro, there’s no watch in the series with a rotating bezel.

If the leaks are to be believed, then we will finally get back the rotating bezel with the Watch 6 Classic. It remains to be seen what Samsung plans with the Watch 6 Pro, is it happening? Or is the branding scrapping it? Let’s wait and watch.