Samsung Galaxy Ring launched at MWC 2024, but will go on sale later

Samsung on Monday unveiled the long-awaited Galaxy Ring smart device for the first time at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. It was first previewed at the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, but a more detailed look at the Galaxy Ring at the ongoing tech show showed Samsung’s commitments into expanding the wearable category. The new ring-type digital healthcare device was showcased in three colours and nine sizes at the South Korean company’s booth on the opening day of this year’s MWC, which kicked off at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, according to Samsung.

Smartwatches can now measure several key vitals of our body, but they are not very comfortable, especially while sleeping. As a result, several users who dread the idea of having a smartwatch on while asleep move away from tracking a part of their health. The lack of sleep patterns prevents the associated health app from giving the best suggestions to consumers. The Galaxy Ring will be comfortable to wear while sleeping, and the ring’s inner surface will wrap around the user’s finger to measure detailed health data, said the company. Samsung said the Galaxy Ring brings its “accumulated innovations” in the field of health monitoring to a comfortable 24/7 wear.

“As a new addition to our wearables portfolio, Galaxy Ring will offer users an all-new way to simplify everyday wellness, empowering them with greater insights and more ways to understand themselves day and night,” said Dr Hon Pak, VP & Head of Digital Health Team, MX Business, Samsung.

Samsung said it has no plan to disclose details of specifications until the official launch, which will happen later this year. According to Yonhap news agency, Samsung put the Galaxy Ring within transparent boxes at the MWC showcase, limiting the hands-on experience for visitors. The features of the Galaxy Ring are not clear but previous reports have suggested it could come with real-time glucose level monitoring and support for ECG, among other things. The Galaxy Ring will be tied to the Samsung Health app, which has also received an update to allow data integration from different devices and partners.

— Written with inputs from IANS