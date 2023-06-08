Realme Buds Air 5 Pro launch in India teased, here's what to expect

During the launch of the Realme 11 Pro series in India, the company teased the upcoming launch of its next high-grade earbuds called the Buds Air 5 Pro. Realme made the announcement towards the end of its show without revealing any details. That means we do not know the exact date for the launch, but we may be familiar with the earbuds.

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro arrived alongside the Realme 11 series in China in early May. These earbuds are the latest member of the Buds Air family, continuing with the legacy of offering good sound quality, effective noise cancellation, and appealing design at affordable prices. Previous generation products, such as Realme Buds Air 3 and Buds Air 3 Pro have been received well in the market, which gives some hope about the upcoming Buds Air 5 Pro.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro features

Since the Buds Air 5 Pro is already on sale in China, we are aware of its specifications. Unless Realme decides to make changes to the specifications, you can expect the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro to come in two colours, black and white. The design of the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is very identical to the previous generation, but why fix what isn’t broken? The silicone ear tips allow for noise isolation, but there is also support for active noise cancellation (ANC).

Realme claims the ANC system on the Buds Air 5 Pro can cancel out up to 50dB of noise around you. With the help of three microphones on each earbud, the cancellation works effectively. The Buds Air 5 Pro can offer a battery life of up to 11 hours with ANC turned off and 40 hours with the charging case. The earbuds support high-bitrate LDAC codec and offer support for two devices simultaneously.

Realme Buds Air 5 Pro price

The Realme Buds Air 5 Pro earbuds cost CNY 399 in China. This price is equivalent to roughly Rs 4,600. But since the launch in India is yet to see an announcement, the official price is unclear at the moment.