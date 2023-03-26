comscore OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will last over a day, suggests new leak
News

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will last over a day, suggests new leak

Wearables

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 may be rebranded OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds, which were launched in China recently alongside the Nord Ace 2V.

oneplusbudsace

OnePlus will launch the second generation of its affordable earbuds in India next month. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are set for launch on April 4 and we are now getting more details about the upcoming earbuds. According to a new leak, the upcoming OnePlus earbuds would last over a day — 36 hours to be exact. That is good news for people who need long-lasting earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2 expected to launch soon in India: All we know so far

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nords Buds 2 would offer a long battery life with the charging case. He also tweeted other features such as active noise cancellation up to 25dB, 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, a 4-mic design, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and fast charging. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 would come in Thunder Grey and Lightning White colours. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds 2 spotted on BIS website; hints at imminent launch

Another tipster Paras Guglani previously said that the Nord Buds 2 would be Buds Ace with a different name. The OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds were launched in China recently alongside the Nord Ace 2V. If true, we will be looking at the following specifications and design for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The OnePlus Buds Nord 2 may come with Bluetooth 5.3, support for AAC and SBC codecs, dynamic bass support, and an in-ear design. The support for active noise cancellation also means the ear tips would support silicone for cushion and better isolation. The ANC on the earbuds will be facilitated by a dedicated noise reduction chip, which was not a part of the first-generation Nord Buds. Alongside a runtime of 36 hours, the Nord Buds would offer 10 hours of playback time with a 5-minute charge.

OnePlus has not said anything official about the Nord Buds 2 specifications, so we will have to wait to find out more about the earbuds.

 

  • Published Date: March 26, 2023 2:50 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will last over a day, suggests new leak

Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

Windows 11 users need to install two important updates immediately

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port may launch later this year

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ low-cost phones with Android Go launched

Snap AR's Joe Darko Interviewed: 8 questions answered

Twitter Blue Subscriptions Roll Out Globally For $7 A Month - Watch Video

Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Debuts In India With 6,000mAh Battery - Watch Video

Uber Announces New Features To Make Airport Rides Easy - Watch Video

UPI LITE is not an alternative, but an add-on to UPI: Paytm executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)