OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will last over a day, suggests new leak

OnePlus will launch the second generation of its affordable earbuds in India next month. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are set for launch on April 4 and we are now getting more details about the upcoming earbuds. According to a new leak, the upcoming OnePlus earbuds would last over a day — 36 hours to be exact. That is good news for people who need long-lasting earbuds.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the Nords Buds 2 would offer a long battery life with the charging case. He also tweeted other features such as active noise cancellation up to 25dB, 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers, a 4-mic design, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and fast charging. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 would come in Thunder Grey and Lightning White colours.

Another tipster Paras Guglani previously said that the Nord Buds 2 would be Buds Ace with a different name. The OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds were launched in China recently alongside the Nord Ace 2V. If true, we will be looking at the following specifications and design for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The OnePlus Buds Nord 2 may come with Bluetooth 5.3, support for AAC and SBC codecs, dynamic bass support, and an in-ear design. The support for active noise cancellation also means the ear tips would support silicone for cushion and better isolation. The ANC on the earbuds will be facilitated by a dedicated noise reduction chip, which was not a part of the first-generation Nord Buds. Alongside a runtime of 36 hours, the Nord Buds would offer 10 hours of playback time with a 5-minute charge.

OnePlus has not said anything official about the Nord Buds 2 specifications, so we will have to wait to find out more about the earbuds.