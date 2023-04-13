Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds arrive in India: Check details

comscore
Jabra Elite 4 wireless earbuds launched in India: Check price, features and more

Jabra Elite 4 is the latest addition to Jabra Elite lineup. These wireless earbuds are a step up from Jabra Elite 3 and offers many new features

  • Published: April 13, 2023 6:04 PM IST

  • Jabra Elite 4 cost Rs 9,999 in India.
  • Jabra Elite 4 will be available from April 14, 2023.
  • Jabra Elite 4 can connect two devices simultaneously.
Jabra today launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds (TWS) in India. The newly launched Elite 4 wireless earbuds are the latest addition to Jabra’s Elite lineup, which also includes the Jabra Elite 5 and the Elit 7 Pro earbuds. These earbuds come with a host of new and interesting features, such as Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 6mm speakers for powerful sound. In addition to this, the new device comes with IP55-rated durability against dust and water. Also Read - Google Maps gets four new features, but you probably can’t access them yet

Jabra Elite 4 India price and availability

Jabra Elite 4 will be available in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra authorized resellers starting April 14, 2023, at a price of Rs 9,999. They will be available in four colour variants, including Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige. Also Read - Fitbit users will need Google account to login this summer onwards

Jabra Elite 4 specifications

The Jabra Elite 4 comes with 6mm speakers with a bandwidth ranging between 100Hz – 8000Hz for speakers in the speaker mode and 20Hz – 20000Hz in the music mode. It comes with four MEMs microphones with a bandwidth ranging between 100Hz – 8000Hz. These newly launched earbuds offer support for Qualcomm aptX and SBC codecs. They also feature support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. Also Read - Want to delete Twitter account? Here’s what you need to do

Coming to connectivity, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds feature support for Bluetooth 5.2 that is functional up to 10m. Users can pair up to six Bluetooth devices with this newly launched pair of earbuds. In addition to this, it comes with a feature called Bluetooth Multipoint, which enables users to connect two devices simultaneously. For connectivity, the Jabra Elite 4 earbuds also feature support for Google’s Fast Pair and Microsoft’s Swift Pair technologies.

Talking about the battery, the Jabra Elite 4 comes with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Jabra claims that its Elite 4 TWS earbuds offer a music time of 5.5 hours with the ANC turned on. With the case, these earbuds can last for up to 22 hours with ANC turned on. On the other hand, with the ANC turned off, the earbuds last for around seven hours and with the charging case they offer a music time of up to 28 hours.

These earbuds can be controlled using the Jabra Sound+ app, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. This app includes the Jabra music equalizer that allows users to customise the sound to their individual tastes.

Lastly, these earbuds offer an IP55 durability rating against dust and water, which makes them immune to sweats and occasional drizzle of water.

