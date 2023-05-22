Huawei Watch 4 claims to help blood sugar tracking much before Apple Watch

Huawei launched its latest flagship smartwatch Watch 4 with some interesting features. Of course, the company has doubled down on health-related features, but what stands out is the new claim that this smartwatch can offer insight into a user’s blood sugar health. But there is a big caveat.

The Huawei Watch 4 is claimed to help with the tracking of a user’s blood sugar levels. I am not sure what exactly that means, but Huawei did confirm that it is not equal to tracking blood sugar levels (via 9to5Google).

Essentially, Huawei’s new smartwatch comes with a feature called hyperglycemic risk assessment. This feature uses the watch’s sensors to detect abnormal blood sugar levels to warn you whether or not you are in the danger zone. The watch utilises a “micro-physical examination function” that can measure 10 vital signs within 60 seconds. Using these signs, the watch determines whether the blood sugar level could be high or not.

But this is not an equivalent of blood sugar tracking, which involves a complex process of non-invasive measurement, unlike the conventional method that needs a person’s blood sample. The ability to accurately measure blood sugar levels without needing a blood sample is what Apple has been aiming at for its highly-advanced Apple Watch for years. And even though Huawei claims that Watch 4’s ability to offer blood sugar-related insights is industry-first, it is not the same.

A demonstration and some promo images posted by Huawei’s executive director, Yu Chengdong, on Weibo, show how this process works. The content displayed on the watch’s screen — and machine translated, reads: “You may have short-term blood sugar fluctuations. A diet high in sugar, oil, and fat may increase the risk of high blood sugar. Please continue to wear it.”

Apart from the ability to measure blood sugar levels, the Huwaei Watch 4 is a pretty standard smartwatch. It has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display protected under sapphire glass. There is a rotating crown on the side. The watch is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life and runs HarmonyOS 3.1.

The Huawei Watch 4 starts at $410 and will be available in limited markets.