Honor Watch 4 may be next to launch in India after Pad X9

Honor’s next product to arrive in India after the Pad X9 tablet could be the Honor Watch 4. The Honor India website has now listed the smartwatch, hinting at its imminent launch. Although there is no exact date mentioned yet, the listing on the website does confirm what to expect from the upcoming Honor Watch 4.

According to the information mentioned on the Honor India website, the Honor Watch 4 will come with an AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, health functions such as a real-time heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, and a stress measurer. Honor will offer the upcoming smartwatch in two colours, black and gold — both with silicone straps. Here are the specifications of the Honor Watch 4:

Honor Watch 4 specifications

The Honor Watch 4 may come with a 1.75-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 390×450 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smartwatch will run Honor’s own proprietary software but will be compatible with phones running at least Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 operating system. It will come with 4GB of storage, along with a 451mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 14 days on a single charge. The watch may have magnetic pins for charging. It will also support over 300 customisable watch faces, allowing users to change as many of them as they can through the Honor Watch app.

Besides a real-time heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, and a sleep monitor, the Honor Watch 4 will expectedly come with multiple sports modes. These many include cycling, rowing, swimming, running, and yoga among others. Honor will also offer water resistance up to 5ATM on the Watch 4. The upcoming Honor watch may also come with built-in GPS, which means it can be used standalone when running or cycling without needing for the phone to be nearby. There may also be support for a microphone, which means the Honor Watch 4 will support calling over a Bluetooth connection. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2. It may also have a speaker to allow a good calling experience. Despite all of this, the Honor Watch 4 may weigh 32 grams when the strap is not attached.