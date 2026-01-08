CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Set For THIS Date: Battery, Features, Design, More

The year is just getting started, and CMF has already lined up its first product launch for 2026. The company has confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro will officially launch in India on January 13, marking CMF’s entry into the over-ear headphone segment in the country. Also Read: CMF Headphone Pro And Watch 3 Pro Launch In India Confirmed: All We Need To Know

The headphones were introduced globally last year, and their India debut now signals CMF’s plan to expand beyond wearables and accessories at a more accessible price point. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

CMF Headphones Pro Design, Specifications, Features, More

If you’ve seen CMF products before, the design direction here won’t come as a surprise. The CMF Headphone Pro follows a colourful and slightly customisable look, moving away from the sharper, more industrial design language of Nothing’s premium headphones.

Globally, the headphones come in dark grey, light green, and light grey, and CMF has already teased similar colour options for India. One interesting touch is the swappable ear cushions, which can be replaced easily and may be sold separately in additional colours. It’s a small detail, but it fits well with CMF’s focus on personalisation.

CMF continues to back physical buttons and dials over touch controls, and the Headphone Pro follows the same philosophy. There’s a roller dial on the ear cup for volume, playback, and ANC controls, along with a programmable button for quick actions. The standout feature here is the Energy Slider, a physical slider that lets you adjust bass and treble levels on the fly, without opening an app or diving into EQ menus. It’s a simple idea, but one that could appeal to users who like quick control over their sound.

Battery life is one of the biggest talking points. CMF claims the Headphone Pro can deliver up to 100 hours of playback on a single charge with ANC turned off. With Active Noise Cancellation enabled, battery life drops to around 50 hours, which is still competitive.

CMF Headphones Pro Expected Price And Availability

Globally, the CMF Headphone Pro is priced at $99, which roughly translates to around Rs 9,000. While India pricing hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected to sit well below Nothing’s more premium headphones.

However, more details, including final pricing and availability, will be confirmed on January 13 with the launch.