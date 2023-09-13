comscore
  • Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra India price revealed: Check details

Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra India price revealed: Check details

Apple Watch Series 9 comes with a new S9 chipset that has a 30 percent faster GPU.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 13, 2023, 12:41 AM IST

Apple Watch
Apple Watch

Story Highlights

  • Apple has made the new Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 official in India.
  • Apple Watch Series 9 costs less than the launch price of Series 8.
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 is priced at Rs 89,900.

Apple on Tuesday officially unveiled the new Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 at its ‘Wonderlust’ event in California. The Californian giant has now revealed the India price of the wearables. Interestingly, the Watch Series 9 costs less than the Watch Series 8. The pricing of the Watch Ultra 2 is the same as the predecessor. Some of the highlights of the new wearables include a brighter display, a new double-tap gesture, and more color options. Let’s take a look at the full details.

Apple Watch Series 9 India price

The Apple Watch Series 9 is priced starting at Rs 41,990 and comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It has pink, starlight, midnight, silver, and Product Red color options. The Watch Ultra, on the other hand, costs Rs 89,900 and has a 49mm dial. It comes in Trail Loop and Alpine Loop.

Both wearables will be available for purchase starting September 22 across the country.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

