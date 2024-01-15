Last week, we finally received a date for the release of the Apple Vision Pro. Call it an AR, VR, or mixed reality headset, all that matters at this point is that it’s arriving on February 2 and we are all excited about it. If you are someone who’s planning to buy the Vision Pro or get hands-on experience at the store, get ready for a long demo session.

As hyped as the Vision Pro is, the serious will be Apple at putting its efforts into showcasing the tech to consumers at Apple stores. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter has revealed that customers buying the Vision Pro and expecting a demo will have to wait at the store for a long time.

Apple will provide a 25-minute demo of the Vision Pro, which sounds perfect for a novel product. However, before the demo session, users will have to go through a walkthrough of the interface and controls. Furthermore, the device is expected to be calibrated for each user before the demo begins.

That said, you’ll have to stay in the store for a while to try the new headset. Apple’s Vision Pro arrives at 5 AM PT on February 2 in the US. There’s no word on the India availability of the product. Guessing we’ll have to wait a little longer for the headset to release here.

As for the price, one will have to spend $3,499 (roughly Rs 2.90 lakh) to get the Apple Vision Pro. That sounds expensive and it’s just for the base 256GB variant. Apple may charge more for the other variants. Apple will offer different lenses for the headset including the Readers at $99 (roughly 8,200) and Zeiss prescription lenses at $149 (roughly Rs 12,300).

Apple Vision Pro will be equipped with high-end hardware. The headset will get dual 4K displays and will be powered by M2 chipset. It will have a slew of cameras and sensors for tracking the wearer’s position and movements.

Apple was previously expected to showcase the headset at the grand Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024), but that didn’t pan out. Instead, it did the launch announcement, which was just as exciting for us. Not to forget the amount of attention it grabbed just when the tech show was ongoing, stealing the limelight from other AR and VR headsets showcased at the event.