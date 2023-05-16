Apple drops fresh hint at launch of company's first mixed-reality headset

Apple is widely rumoured to showcase its first-ever mixed-reality headset at the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) scheduled to take place next month. There have been several leaks around it, including the ones that hinted at a dedicated operating system the headset would run. Previously, Apple had applied for the registration of a trademark called ‘xrOS’. Now, ahead of the rumoured launch, Apple has registered a wordmark with the same name that corroborates previous leaks about the new operating system for the mixed-reality headset. Also Read - Apple Mixed Reality headset to offer a host of utility apps, support iPad apps

Spotted by Parker Ortolani, the new Apple wordmark, xrOS, with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office was registered earlier this month. It was submitted by the same shell company that applied for the registration of the xrOS trademark on behalf of Apple in New Zealand in January earlier this year. Shell companies allow Apple to register trademarks, wordmarks, and patents for unreleased products while maintaining secrecy.

The wordmark of xrOS on New Zealand's regulatory website uses the San Francisco typeface created by Apple. The wordmark also looks similar to the logos of Apple's other operating systems, such as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Essentially, the xrOS wordmark registered by one of Apple's shell companies is a hint that the launch of the iPhone maker's first mixed-reality headset is nigh.

Not the first name

The first trademark and wordmark for the operating system of Apple’s first mixed-reality headset was registered last year. Back then, Apple, or rather one of its shell companies, applied for the trademark and wordmark of ‘realityOS’. But Apple has also reportedly been considering the ‘xrOS’ name for its new mixed-reality platform, as well as any future products running on Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. Later, the company settled on ‘xrOS’ as the name for the operating system of the upcoming headset, according to Bloomberg. But the team spearheading the project brainstormed on multiple names supposedly. According to 9to5Mac, Apple registered other trademarks such as ‘Reality One’, ‘Reality Pro’, and ‘Reality Processor’.

xrOS reportedly refers to ‘extended reality OS’, which would comprise all sorts of realities such as mixed reality, virtual reality, and augmented reality, among others. It may also be referred to as an abbreviation representing the idea of integration of VR and AR technologies.

What to expect from Apple’s headset

Several reports have suggested the Apple mixed reality headset would be called the Apple Reality Pro. It would come with some advanced technologies, as suggested by the use of high-resolution cameras, high-definition displays, and a spate of sensors in it. The development of these technologies is what reportedly caused multiple delays in the launch, and even though Apple is likely finally ready for the launch, the availability of the mixed reality headset will be very low. The Apple Reality Pro is unlikely to be commercially available before the holiday season, which is around December. The headset will also be quite expensive, with reports suggesting north of $3,000 (roughly Rs 2,47,000) in the US.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Apple Reality Pro headset may arrive on June 5, which is the first day of the WWDC 2023.