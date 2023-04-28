Amazon has planned to shut down its Halo health division effective July 31, 2023. The company will also lay off Halo’s employees and issue refunds to members.

In a blog post published earlier this week, Amazon announced its plan to shut Halo. The company said it has notified its employees and is sending out emails to members.

“We recently made the very difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023. We are incredibly proud of the invention and hard work that went into building Halo on behalf of our customers, and our priorities are taking care of our customers and supporting our employees,” Amazon said.

The Jeff Bezos owned company has also announced packages for affected employees that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support.

The email sent out to Halo members by Amazon said, “At Amazon, we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas like Amazon Halo in our efforts to delight customers. While we are proud of what we built, we recently made the difficult decision to stop supporting Amazon Halo effective July 31, 2023.”

So, if you are one of the members of Amazon Halo, here is how things will change for you:

Starting August 1, Amazon Halo devices, and the Amazon Halo app, will stop functioning. You can download or delete data from the settings app in the Halo app. Further, you can save scan images to your phone’s camera roll. To do this, open the individual scan image, click the button next to the camera icon, and select “Save images to phone.”

The company will delete the remaining Halo health data after August 1, 2023. However, it does not specify any deadline.

If you have made any purchase of Amazon Halo View, Amazon Halo Band, Amazon Halo Rise, and Amazon Halo accessory bands in the preceding 12 months then Amazon will issue a full refund to you. In addition to this, any unused prepaid Halo subscription fees will be refunded to the original payment method.

For those who are already paid subscribers, they will no longer be charged the monthly subscription fee and they do not need to take any additional steps.

Amazon Halo members can recycle their Halo device and accessories through the Amazon Recycling Program.