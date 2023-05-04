Vi announces new data offer for prepaid users: Check details

Vodafone Idea has announced a ‘Maha recharge offer’ for its prepaid subscriber. Under the new offer, Vi is giving up to 5GB of additional data to the subscribers who will recharge through the Vi app. Additional data is available at no extra cost. Also Read - How to setup passkey across personal Google accounts: Here is a step-by-step guide

Subscribers can avail 5GB of additional data on recharge worth Rs 299 and above, as per the company. The additional data will be valid for three days at no extra cost.

In addition to this, on recharges between Rs 199 and Rs 299, subscribers will get 2GB of additional data, which will be valid for three days.

The offer is available only for a limited period and applicable only on prepaid recharges through the Vi app.

Vi subscribers can use additional data to live stream videos on Vi movies and TV or cricket matches from the ongoing T20 tournament and listen to Music on Vi Music. They can also play Vi Games on the Vi App, as per the company.

Before launching the offer, Vi removed Rs 549 prepaid plan from its platform, which was launched recently. The plan offered a validity of 180 days with 1GB of data per data. However, unlike most of the recharge plans available on the market currently, under this recharge plan users were charged 2.5 paise per second.

Vi recharge plans between Rs 199 and Rs 299

Vi offers eight prepaid plans between Rs 199 and Rs 299. They are worth Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 239, Rs 249, Rs 269, Rs 296, and Rs 299.

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 18 days with unlimited calling, 1GB data per day and 100 SMS per day. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 219 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 21 days. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 239 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 239 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 24 days.

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 21 days with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 269 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 269 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days with unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 296 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 296 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 30 days with unlimited calling, 25GB data and 100 SMS per day. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 299 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days with unlimited calling, 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day. It offers a complimentary subscription to Vi movies and TV along with unlimited surfing between 12 am and 6 am, weekend data rollover and 2GB of data backup every month via the Vi app.